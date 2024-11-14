Woman sends coffee and sweet treats to her girlfriend's workplace, 'it's started to cause issues.' AITA?

NTA - I’m always amazed when people can’t act like adults at work. One caveat that isn’t on you. If she works in a controlled access building, has to involve others to get the delivery person access or whatever or makes a big deal out of it, she could be the ahole if it’s happening multiple times a week, but that’s on her, not you.

DrummerClear7639 said:

NTA. I worked at a gym for a while and there was one girl who’s boyfriend would bring her coffee to work sometimes. One of the other girls I worked with at the time was always so bothered by it and I had no idea why.