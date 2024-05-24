Woman separates finances from her husband, 'I feel BETRAYED by who he's lending money to.' AITA?

I say keep control of the money you earn and use it to pay your bills and save up to pay down your debts. He can use his money however he likes, but make sure he pays whatever his share of the bills are, don't cover for him because he's given it all to his parents.

Obviously, if the alternative is being out on the streets, pay it, but make sure he pays you back with his next payment.

He can not like the separate accounts and not having the money to pay for his family's lifestyle all he wants, the fact is he's the reason this step is necessary. If he can't be financially responsible, he can't have control of the family finances in any way, can't even have access to it.