Woman with service dog makes sister's wedding 'about her.' AITA? 'I'm choosing my dog over her.'

"AITA for making my sister’s wedding 'about me' by bringing my service dog?"

I (28F) have a service dog, Lucy, who’s been with me for four years. I have a chronic condition that causes sudden fainting spells, and Lucy is trained to alert me before an episode so I can sit down, and she’ll stay with me during an episode until I’m alert again. It’s a life-saving measure and has become a non-negotiable part of my daily life.

When my sister (30F) got engaged, I was thrilled and, of course, very excited to attend her wedding. I reached out well in advance to let her know I’d be bringing Lucy along, expecting her to understand. But my sister was less than thrilled. She claimed Lucy would “distract” from her big day and that having a dog there would make it less elegant.