Woman shames husband for inviting his mom to dinner, 'MIL just started digging in.' AITA?

I brought up the fact that I literally texted him a drooling emoji, indicating that I was hungry or excited for the meal. He just said "yeah but you never eat! Now I feel like a f--g loser. Thanks."

And walks off. My step son unfortunately heard this and he came out with his plate and handed it to me and said "I stole some more before it was eaten so you could have some mum" (literally the sweetest fucking kid ever, I swear).

But now I feel like an AH because I truly do never eat hot meals so it was safe for my husband to assume last night would be no different and the fact that my step son felt he needed to do something about it as well. AITA? My husband is still sulking over this.