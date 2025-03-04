Woman 'shames' kid sister in cleaning her room, 'might as well put you in a cage.' AITA? '

I (21F) live with my two kids, while my sister (11F) lives with our mum in the same town. Mum rarely asks for help and tends to handle things on her own. However, my sister is very manipulative—constantly blaming Mum, saying she “doesn’t care” and “ruins her life.”

Recently, she screamed at Mum for not washing her school uniform, despite having a pile of clean clothes (including her uniform) in her room for over a week. She also trashed her room—dirty underwear, clutter, food packets, moldy dishes, no sheets on her bed, and no clear path through the mess.