Woman shares animal saga; 'I spoil my stepkids and alienate my bio ones.' AITA?

As a child suddenly having new family members without knowing them since childhood or even being friends with them, suddenly having thrust into your life rather than step by step or slowly to know them through the regular means, rather they have been forced to share their "safe space" or home to strangers just because their father wanted a new wife that doesn't resemble their mother...

they might be close to the new stepmother but it's hard to replace the motherly love at birth from a new person they might feel weird out or alienated if they get to close to them especially sharing the same house, this process should have been done slowly rather than feeling exposed or threatened inside there "safe space" or home suddenly...