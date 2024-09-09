Woman shares devastating saga; 'My husband's open marriage suggestion BACKFIRED.' UPDATED 4X

He hasn't asked to close the marriage yet, but I feel like he will soon. He keeps saying he misses "us" and wants to spend more time together. He tried to initiate se% a lot more too.

He wants to go on dates and go on vacations and all that stuff more and more, and he gets upset when I tell him I can't because I've already scheduled to do stuff with my partners (mostly Mark).

Honestly, I don't think I love Leo anymore. I care about him, but I just don't love him. I'm not saying I love Mark or Steven, but I honestly feel closer to Mark nowadays than I do Leo. Mark makes me feel comfortable and safe, and I love spending time with him more than my own husband. Steven is funny and sweet and really good at se%.