Woman shares disturbing saga of her fiancé's graduation party; 'This might be my breaking point. I think I want out.' UPDATED 5X

From the death threats in DMs to the slashing of tires and her ex's father posting her address alongside one of his online rants, she ended up taking an unpaid leave of absence from her job shortly after the slashing to move in with us.

Before that, her job also called her into the office to discuss the allegations made against her (from her ex), and the culmination of everything was so overwhelming.

Her ex and his father posted so much about her with no regards to doxing her, and we are in the process of pursuing them legally for the role they played in everything. Regarding her ex, he is still a teacher as of writing this. His father hasn't stopped attacking her online even after she passed, and we have documented everything he posted.