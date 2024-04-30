Woman shares disturbing saga; 'I think our marriage counselor turned us against each other.' AITA? UPDATED 4 YRS LATER

And since the whole premise of therapy (the medical profession as a whole actually) is based on trust, it seems extra abhorrent that he would do that to them.

I guess it’s a good lesson to keep in mind. Therapists and counselors are people too. There’s always going to be shitty, selfish, jackasses in every profession, and there’s always going to be ones that you just won’t feel comfortable with.

If there’s a doubt, move along. It might be difficult to find another, but in a situation like this, not going is better than sticking it out.

elementalsurprise writes: