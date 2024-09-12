Woman shares disturbing saga; 'Something happened between my husband and best friend.' UPDATED

I took our iPad with me to keep our youngest entertained while at my parents place. It is logged into my husband’s apple id email so his messages and calls show up on it. When I went to put it on charge I saw tons of messages from my best friend to my husband.

I found it strange since they were supposed to be under the same roof and I knew it was wrong to snoop but I ended up reading the messages anyway. Long story short, something happened between them, my husband kicked her out and my best friend wants to keep whatever it is a secret but my husband says that I deserve to know.

I don’t what to do or think now and I have no one I can talk to about this. What am I supposed to do now?

