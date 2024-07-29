Woman shares dramatic saga of divorce and 3 children; 'I can't BELIEVE I'm pregnant with my ex's child AGAIN.' UPDATED 3X

Edit: I want to add additional thought as well. Cheating is not only an emotional hurt but a sign that you give zero care about your partner's health. He was presumably still having s% with his ex girlfriend after sleeping with no condoms with his ex wife.

With the rate of se%ually transmitted diseases and infections increasing and the likelilhood of the disease being antibiotic resistant, he told his ex that he had zero care for health and emotional well being. She had the basic right to know that he slept with another person while still being intimate with her.

Especially with no form of protection. Not calling the ex wife dirty but with the risk of catching a disease thats incurable or opens you up to higher risk of illness, every person who is engaging in a se%ual relationships deserves honesty.