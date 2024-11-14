Woman shares family drama saga; 'My SIL is bitter that her ex proposed to me. Now she's banned from our family.' AITA? UPDATED 5X

She did not take the divorce well but not because she was losing my brother, but because she saw this as a failure that shattered her perfect image she had of herself.

Maybe after some time passes I will actually be able to feel sorry for her because she is a sad person with so many issues that refuses to get help. Of course Ella blamed the divorce on me and our family, claiming that David is choosing us over her, so clearly she does not take any kind of responsibility for her actions.

David however warned her that if she continues spreading lies about our family, we will hire a lawyer and take legal actions against her.