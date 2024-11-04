Woman shares family drama saga; 'My mom thinks my SISTER should have married my husband instead of me.' AITA? UPDATED

I am upset at my mom and my sister because of something my mother said, but everyone around me feels I am over-reacting. Please be brutally honest in telling me if I am being insecure, or if my mom and my husband are wrong in this.
Let me give you a bit of backstory. My husband James (34M) and I (29F) were neighbors growing up. My sister, Fran (34F) was in the same grade as my husband growing up. Everyone knew my sister in school because she is very smart and beautiful.
James had a huge crush on her and all of us knew about it. He asked her out for senior prom and Fran shot him down (in front of the whole school). They still remained friends, but he moved to a different state for college, and we did not hear much from him, except see him when he came back for holidays.
James and I were never friends growing up, since I was in middle school when this happened. Infact, I was much younger than both of them, and they would actively avoid me or involving me in their hangouts and activities.
I went to a good college and got my first job in the same city as James. My mom suggested I should contact James, since I did not know anyone there. We became friends and 3 years later, we got married.
We both have high paying jobs and love our life. We moved back to our hometown during Covid as James's mom had health issues, and our jobs allowed us to work remotely.
Fran also had a pretty good life. She married when she was 23 and her husband was pretty well-off. Two years ago, Fran discovered that he was cheating on her for almost the entire duration of their marriage with multiple partners and she decided to break things off. Fran moved back with my mom.
Fran had not worked for the entire duration of their marriage and was expecting to gain significant alimony from the divorce. However, due to complications regarding prenup, she barely got anything and is struggling financially. She got a job but is barely able to afford her own place and continues living with my mom.
James and I were very supportive of her during the whole process. Since James and Fran were friends growing up, they both have a special bond.
They have their inside jokes and stories, and I sometimes feel like a third wheel when we all meet. However, James keeps his distance and has never given me any reason to believe that he has lingering feelings for her.
Fran, on the other hand constantly visits us (like 2-3 times a week) and ends up staying for dinner and sleeping in our guest room. I don't mind her coming over, but I do not like the fact that she talks more to James than with me.
Also, she always comes over when I am not at home, and I often find them sitting next to each other on sofa and watching TV when I get home. It sort of reminds me of my childhood where I was locked out of our basement when Fran had friends over, and I would feel left out.
Fran is also too comfortable around James and walks around the house in just a towel after her shower when James is around, or sleep in her underwear in guestroom without locking the door.
I have voiced my concerns to her, but she says that we are family, and she does not care. I have also voiced my concerns to James, and he does make efforts now to explain stories and inside jokes if Fran makes them.
The main issue happened this weekend. I was hanging out with my mom and Fran last weekend and Fran was recollecting stories about how James would do her homework and do chores for her growing up. She said "He was so much in love with me, and I felt guilty taking advantage of him".
My mom, jokingly said to her that I wish you had the wits to marry James than your loser husband and you would have not been in this situation. Fran smiled after hearing that and nodded, but I was hurt by the comment.
I protested to my mom that James is my husband, and I do not want her to make such comments about him. My mom doubled down and said that she feels like it because both James and I are high earners, while Fran is struggling.
So, it would make sense if Fran was married to James, and I would be fine since I do not need James to support me financially. She kept on saying she that it was a hypothetical, and just wants both her daughters to be happy.
I did not like those comments and told them to not speak like that about James and my marriage in general. Fran chimed in and told me that I should not take the comments so personally, and I am being too sensitive. However, I had a fight with both of them, and I left.
When I came home, and told James, he also sided with my mom and Fran and told me that her mom just made a harmless joke. I also raised the issue of Fran's behavior around our house, and he told me that this is between me and my sister, and he is not going to tell Fran about what she can or cannot wear in our house.
However, I am just feeling really bad since the situation and despite everyone apologizing to me, things just don't feel right. Am I wrong here in reacting the way I did, or does everyone else have a point, and I should be more secure about my relationship with James?
vampit writes:
NTA - Your mother’s comment was inappropriate and disrespectful towards your marriage, and it's concerning that your husband is dismissing your feelings about Fran’s behavior. It’s not about insecurity, it’s about wanting respect in your relationship and home.
OP responds:
This has been a pattern through my life. Due to age difference, Fran has always treated me like a kid. I just felt insulted that my mom completely ignored my feelings while making such comments.
However, a part of me also has been jealous of Fran because of all the attention she got, and I was the nerdy little weird girl in our family.
fo9undag writes:
I’m waiting for Fran to try attempt something with your husband within 3-6 months. Also you need to tell her no more sleepovers or just showing up. And put some clothes on for god sake. And this is a firm boundary. And no you don’t care if they think you’re overreacting - THIS is how it’s going to be.
OP responds:
All these comments have me really alarmed. I am going to talk to my husband regarding this. I do not want to be accusatory, but this whole situation has made me really insecure, and I was barely able to sleep last night. I trust him with all my heart, but I really am rethinking all the things Fran has done around him and how she has undermined and belittled my feelings on every occasion.
As for my mom, I got a half-assed apology from her last night about how she just blurted out something stupid and how I am overreacting to all this, and she only wishes the best for both her daughters.
flounca writes:
NTA. Honestly, I look at it like this: James just gave you an out, whether he knows it or not. You told him your feelings, and then he sided with your mother and sister. He then said that things were between you and your sister.
Now, that may have only been regarding her walking around in her underwear, but I would take it and run with it. If you are the one in charge of the relationship between you and Fran, she's done coming over.
I would explain to him that you are done being made to feel like the third wheel in your own home, and while he may think the joke wasn't a big deal, you don't find it funny. It's almost like you're in high school again, and when Fran comes over, the two of them treat you like they did when you were in middle school.
And I'm sorry, but it's well known that your husband had a crush on Fran, and now that she's divorced, she's prancing around your apartment in her underwear, your mother is encouraging it, and your husband is okay with it. Would he be okay if some guy was doing the same thing? I think not.
And the fact that your mother made the comment that you are successful and don't really need a man seems to suggest that her comment was not a hypothetical. I wouldn't doubt that your mom may be encouraging your sister to go after your husband.
I would ask James just why exactly he thinks this is just a joke, especially when your sister is constantly over at your home while the two of them share inside jokes and hang out. Plus, there doesn't really seem to be a need for her to spend the night, and who is actually inviting her to do so? Or is she inviting herself?
In the end, your sister is shady and trying to take what's yours. Your mother is encouraging her poor behavior. And your husband is either too stupid to realize what's going on or is hopeful that he may finally get a chance with his high school crush.
endiva writes:
NTA. Your sister and your mom are major AHs here. Your sister is after your husband because she realizes how bad she messed up by choosing the wrong partner. You need to tell her that she needs to stop coming over to your house especially since she has no respect for you in your own house.
She is mistaking your kindness for a weakness. Read her the riot act. Go LC until she realizes that you’re serious. Your mom should be supporting you and your marriage. Sounds like your sister is the golden child here.
To summarize what happened, my mom made a really off-putting comment that she wished my sister, Fran, was married to my husband, James. I got really mad, and my husband also tried to undermine my feelings and told me I was overreacting to a harmless joke. Sorry for the long post, but a lot of you were messaging me for update, and wanted to tell what happened.
The comments really made me paranoid, and I did see everyone's point that James may have just married me because of his crush on Fran. This really shot up my anxiety, and I started snooping around. My husband literally makes me check his phone for new messages when he is not around.
So, I knew there was nothing to hide there. However, I was spooked by how my sister always knows when I am not at home, and why James and Fran are always sitting on the same couch when I come home. I tried talking to my husband, and he told me that my feelings were valid. However, he also said that Fran is going through a tough time and refused to say anything bad about my mom and Fran.
Last Friday, I went to gym as usual in the evening and when I came home, Fran was sitting in the living room, while James was cooking dinner. I got a bit angry and asked her what she is doing here. She said had no plans for the night, and she came to hang out with us.
It really annoyed me, and I told her that I wanted to spend a quite weekend with my husband and if she can come some other time. She could see I was upset. She started saying how our mom was just being silly, and I need to let it go since it was just a joke. I told her I did not find it funny, and we got into a fight.
She said that I am always an insecure annoying kid and no wonder no one liked me. It really hurt me, but James stepped in and told Fran that she needs to leave. I have never seen James be so forceful with Fran. Fran muttered some unpleasant things to James, and then left. I was in tears by the end of the whole thing and James was consoling me. I was really upset and spent the night in our room alone.
In the morning, I prepared notes on all thing things I wanted to ask James. Your comments really helped me get my thoughts straight. I know I was being very insecure, but after reading the comments, I really started questioning if James really married me for me, or just because I was Fran's sister and look like her (People called me "Dollar Store Fran" in high school).
James and I had a long conversation, and I told him my anxieties and insecurities. I told him how it makes me feel that he spends so much time with Fran when she visits us, and they have their own inside jokes. I asked him if he still has feelings for her. He was clam and smiling the whole time.
He told me that he will tell me the truth but does not want me to hate him for it later. He said that he knows Fran used him all through their school days, because she knew he liked her.
When he went to college, Fran still tried to keep in touch with him, but putting distance between them made him realize how badly she treated him, and he decided to just cut contact with her so that he can work on himself. That was the reason, he rarely visited us when he used to come for holidays and stopped being friends with Fran.
I told him that it bothered me that he chose Fran before me and ignored me during our childhood. That was the reason I always had that doubt if I was his second choice. He said that I was 13 when he went to college and if he would have liked me instead of Fran at that age, we would be having a different problem.
He told me that when I contacted him, he thought that I must be like Fran and was not very enthusiastic to meet me. However, after we hung out for few times, he realized I am nothing like Fran. We soon became close, started dating and got married after few years.
He told me that Fran was married by then, and he saw that I always put Fran on the pedestal and would get jealous when Fran posted vacation pictures or the new shiny things her husband bought for her. That was the reason he never told me that he does not like hanging around Fran as he feels that for me, Fran was always the north-star.
He told me that he has always kept his distance from Fran, and she was a non-issue since we would meet her only few times every year. However, after her divorce, he did not know how to act. He said that he was grateful to me for uprooting our lives and moving back to our hometown for his mom's health.
He wanted to do the same and take care of my family. When Fran got divorced, he supported her in every way he could for me, even though he realized it meant spending a lot of time with her and listening to her bring up all the memories from high school, that he wants to forget.
I told him it bothered me that Fran came to our house as often as she does, and generally in evenings when I go to gym. He told me that he also finds it odd that she knows my gym routine and always comes on evenings when I am not at home.
However, he told me that he has always kept his distance from her, and if she did anything that would raise an alarm, he would have told me immediately. She just makes him all the old movies or TV shows they watched growing up, and gossips endlessly about their high-school friends.
He told me I need to trust him and if I want him to be the bad guy and ask Fran to not visit us often, he can do that for me. However, he knows that I will eventually make up with my mom and Fran and does not want to blame him for being mean to Fran.
However, he told me he will not tell Fran what to wear around the house, as it would be creepy if it came from him. I felt I got all the assurance I needed from James, and I will never doubt how amazing of a husband he has been.
My mom and Fran visited us on Sunday, and my mom profusely apologized to me. She told me she does not want me to feel bad for her comment and she would never wish anything bad on my marriage. She meant to say that James was a great guy, and she hopes Fran can find someone like him one day.
Fran was a bit sour but apologized to us for all the name calling on Friday and told us that it's just her hormones. She said that she likes hanging out with her sister and her best friend, and hence comes to our house.
I told her she is welcome to come anytime she wants, but to call ahead of time in case James and I have plans for the evening and she agreed. I really want to move past this issue, but I do want to put some firm boundaries on when Fran can come to our house and hang out with James alone, as I know it bothers him too.
Overall, I feel things are good now. I am glad my worst fears did not come true, but I do feel I need some therapy in order to deal with my insecurities.