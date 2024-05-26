Woman shares horrifying saga of her husband's obsession with her boss; 'His fascination is all my fault.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I apologized for using "obsessed" because I didn't know how things were between them but that it was how I perceived his feelings. I told her about the day at the movie and how it basically made me realize that our issues were greater than I thought.

I told her that I know and accept that my marriage is over and that my husband didn't love me anymore and that the reason I'm telling her now isn't to judge or blame her but to let her know the whole story because it's just fair that she knows that he has been following her life for over a year now.

"Because from what I understood from my husband, you are under the impression that you just matched with him on a dating app" I said.