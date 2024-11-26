Woman shares marriage saga; 'My husband cheated so I got major revenge.' UPDATED

So, in all, I'm doing good, and he is not. But, I am not official with the guy I'm seeing for a couple of reasons. I am still paranoid, anxious, and stressed. I don't fully trust my instincts. I am aware of all of that. Better things are still happening, and I am sure it will get better. I am excited to one day be fully healed AND living a good life. I don't know how long that will take, but that's okay.

The only thing besides all that is that he has yet to pay child support or any of the money he was ordered to pay in the divorce so we will have to go back to court to enforce that. Who knows what hell that will bring.