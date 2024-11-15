Woman shares relationship saga; 'My BF's mom insists on putting an ingredient in her cooking that I'm allergic to.' UPDATED 3X

I just...I dunno, it bothers me that he didn't tell me and his reasoning for not telling me was that he hoped she'd get over it and he wanted to spare my feelings. Which...is really annoying.

Update 3:

Hi! Me again. I broke up with him and basically spent the day fielding texts from him asking wtf was going on and why I was freaking out over his mom.

As I said in the update, I got the ick. The more I thought about how he didn't defend me to his mother, refused to tell me about her underhanded tactics, the more I just didn't like him anymore. It was like a switch flipped.