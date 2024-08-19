Woman shares saga about her 'stoic 2nd husband'; 'We've said I love you 5 times in 18 years.' UPDATED 4X

I wrote a post about how I met him and how we got together but it made me realize that we haven't said "I love you" to each other for a long time.

But it didn't bother me. Even if he never said it he always shows that he loves me in his actions he does chores for me, he would always give me a foot massage, make me my favorite dish, even kiss me out of the blue.

I do not have any complaints. He is the best husband anyone could ever ask for. But this was something that has been in the back of my mind for a while. We cuddle, we hang out, we make love but still no "I love you"s I would love to hear it and say it more often but somehow it just makes me nervous.