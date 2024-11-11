Woman shares saga of her BF's mother; 'I asked her to teach me some recipes and she went insane.' UPDATED

I mean parents largely do adjust to their kids not needing them anymore but it does hurt them, because over the years they have become protective of the children and often them being their for you gives their life meaning.

In other words, our parents develop a need to be needed by their children. like anything it'll take time to accept they are not needed and it'll take time for her mom to process you kind of taking over her role.

You should just let bygones be bygones. Dont take it personally. Unless you want to consider this a sign of respect that his mom is threatened that you will take her place. Which kind of means you are being as good to him as she considers herself to be towards him.