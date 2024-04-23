Woman shares the saga of breaking away from her narcissistic parents; 'You expose my kids to a deadly allergen?! YOU'RE DONE.' AITA? UPDATED 4X

tunatofu writes:

Uhhhh....knowingly giving a Celiac person gluten (and/or knowingly giving a person with severe allergies foods that arent safe) is an ACTUAL CRIME, and in this case also child abuse.

This isnt even a "just anaphylaxis" thing. Celiac isn't a normal allergy. Consuming wheat triggers an autoimmune response and kills the villi in your stomach, not to mention will make you feel like total asshole for MONTHS sometimes.

Not only does this increase the childs risk of getting intestinal or colon cancer, it also is significantly reducing her lifespan and can lead to her becoming severely intolerant to other foods as well.



You can call the police over this. This is child abuse and ngl, if OP does not cease all contact with these monsters immediately he is also guilty of child abuse/endangerment. This is so many kinds of not ok.