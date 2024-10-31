Woman shares saga of BF's gaming addiction; 'I'm 32 weeks pregnant and freaking out.' UPDATED 3X

"Woman has troubles because BF cannot seem to stop gaming. Tale as old as time."

My boyfriend (28M) and I (21F) have been together for about 6 months now, but we were fwb for about a year and a half before that. We’ve also been living together for about 5 months now and this is my first time ever living with a partner. I’m currently 32 weeks pregnant with our son.

He’s put off quite a lot because he would rather be gaming. I’ve done all the baby stuff, went to all the doctors appointments myself, I do most of the cooking and cleaning. It makes me feel like we’re just roommates.

He gets up maybe an hour before work, goes to work, comes home, and will game until he has like 4/5 hours of sleep left before he has to wake up. That’s all he does game, sleep, work, smoke w, maybe se%, eat.