Woman shares saga of 'manipulative' vegetarian friend; 'I have a new strategy when we go to dinner.' UPDATED

So it sounds like these 5 people plus me is done with her. Not sure how the rest of the group feels, but at least I have 5 people I can hang out with regularly again!

TOP COMMENTS bakugouspoopyasshole (responding to a deleted comment)

Clearly you've never had a long-term toxic friend or relationship before, because you'd know how hard these habits are to break. They've known each other since childhood and it's hard to set boundaries with someone like this when they are repeatedly broken. Plus she never said that not going on that trip made her miserable, quite the opposite actually.

Also did you ever consider that OP might be the one with money problems? Maybe, just maybe, she doesn't want to hang out with someone who thinks OP's money is also hers.