Woman shares saga of missing bride; 'I think she was RIGHT to leave her husband at the altar.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Mini Update (Same Post): July 12, 2024 (Next Day) MINI UPDATE:

okay so my hubby came back to hotel room and I showed him post because he knows I like using Reddit. I mentioned I specific comment to him where one redditor asked me how are we sure the tape was old and that the groom and ex aren’t just covering their affair up by lying and saying it’s old.

I told my husband and at first he laughed but he started to think about the whole situation I guess. While hubby was still at the brides house trying to help with situation after I left (the environment was getting too much for me so I went back to hotel).