Woman shares saga of her 'difficult nephew;' 'He's only 4 and impossible to be around.' UPDATED 3X

When that firsf happened, my parents were quick to blame me because I had refused to babysit the kid in the past and the weekend before my sister ultimately abandoned him. They think had I babysat him that day, she wouldn't have fled.

I've been staying with my friends since then. And... Oh my god it's chill here. They're young parents with a baby, and yet it's chill here. Everyone is happy, they talk things out when there issues, they work together.

I've met both parents of my friends, and they're nice and polite. Obviously I don't know what goes on behind closed doors, but I have seen some bickering and they always find a way to resolve it.