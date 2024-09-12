Woman shares saga of entitled MIL; 'She threw my engagement ring down a storm drain.' UPDATED 4X

I had to do what would make me feel safe in the end and I decided to place charges. FMIL was first taken to the hospital and then arrested upon her release. She is now facing charges for assault and I have taken a restraining order against her.

This has placed a serious strain on my relationship with my fiancé. He and the rest of his family want me to drop the charges against his mother. He tells me that since I have a restraining order, she can no longer come near me, so I have nothing to worry about. I don't think he fully understands how terrifying this experience was for me.