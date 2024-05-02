Woman shares the saga of her 'psycho cousin Courtney' 'You want me to do WHAT for your wedding?!' AITA? UPDATED 3X

So she needed a copy of the marriage license. After a lot of awkwardness, they eventually had to admit they had none.

The story goes that Uncle Dimwit's ex didn't want to go to the trouble of or pay for a divorce and he's too much of a dimwit to think to get one in abstentia, so they just ignored that he was still married.

He figured the ex would want to remarry one day and be willing to do the paperwork then. Aunt Ellen was in her we live in a commune and don't want the government in our lives flower child days, so had no objection to the wedding not being legal. Time passed and it never got handled.