Woman shares saga of her sister's marriage; 'I'm so jealous that it sickens me.' UPDATED

Commenter: Self reflection is key in establishing or reestablishing healthy relationships. Good for you that you are doing what is necessary to be a better you.

OOP: Thank you. My sister has helped a lot, but the comments on my first post were also helpful. Even most of the negative ones, though there was one negative one that I remember in a particularly bad light.

The person said I shouldn't accept the help my sister offered because I'd be taking advantage of her. I'm really glad I didn't listen to that person, considering that my sister was planning to go LC with me if I didn't accept their help getting therapy.

Commenter: You are showing quite the number of positive decisions since your first mistakes. Please allow yourself some pride in that. Good things should be rewarded.