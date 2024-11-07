Woman shares wedding saga; 'My fiancé wants me to PERFORM at our wedding. I'm against it.' UPDATED 3X

I've hit a delay in going back to my silks studio not just because of what he said about my photos (and posting new ones I never thought he had), but mostly because of the possibility of something much more sinister going on.

In some of my younger photos back in high school, there were other kids in them too, and I'm considering reporting it not just for that reason, but also because I feel I won't have peace until I do.

Dad has since consulted with a lawyer about the photos of me as a minor/other kids and him stealing my photos, and I'm likely considering it. I just hate people like him who se%ualize everything and probably never appreciated the skills/hard work.