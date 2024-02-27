Woman blindsided when BF of 5 years disappears 3 weeks before wedding; he confesses, 'You threatened me.' AITA? 3 MAJOR UPDATES.

I did feel bad about bringing up getting married a lot. But I do not agree with me saying that if he didnt want to get married its viewed as negative. If two people dont want the same thing, one does need to leave.

And I should have left. Because at the end of this all, he said it wouldnt have mattered if I stayed and never brought up the proposal, he isnt sure he ever wants to get married to anyone ever.

I told him if he didnt want to get married then we should part ways. Its not an ultimatum to be harmful but its that we would be incompatible and better off separate.

And I said this long ago. But I do agree, that when he kept putting timelines and pushing it off, I should have just walked away instead of waiting like hed say.