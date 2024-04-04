Woman shocked to find out that her friend is an insanely toxic bridezilla. 'How did I get roped into this?' AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this woman is shocked to find out that her friend is a major bridezilla, she asks the internet:

"My friend is a major bridezilla. I'm thinking of opting out. AITA?"

One of my friend's is planning her wedding. Or rather, she expects me to plan her engagement announcement party, bridesmaid announcement luncheon, bachelorette party, the wedding ceremony, and the reception.

She also expects me to contribute financially. While not attending the wedding because, and I quote, "my fiancé used to have a crush on you and I don't want him to be tempted to run away with you. Can you imagine the embarrassment of being left for YOU? Hahaha!"

What? Summing up the rest of the convo, I told her off and questioned how she can make demands like that to someone that she clearly doesn't respect.