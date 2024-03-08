Woman finds out husband spent $100K behind her back. 'I will get to the bottom of this.' AITA? SHOCKING UPDATES.

But, whatever the case he has caused a serious problem. First things first, breathe. Get yourself a diary and set aside 10 minutes every day where you will rage all the vengeful and horrid things you rightfully feel about him, the world, the circumstances leading up to this, everything else.

Then stop, fold the page over, close the book, and keep going. Then go and find a lawyer - It's going to be rocky whatever the end result. Next where do you have access to money? Start setting aside $25 each week in emergency cash - this is your the world has ended money.

Then you need to get sole control of the money - whatever the hell is going on needs to end asap. He has lost control of the family money privileges.