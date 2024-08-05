Woman shocked when husband of 7 years admits; 'I regret getting you pregnant.' UPDATED 3X

Im definitely going to be more careful. I'm convinced my husband to have se% with me 31 weeks pregnant don't know if he blew my mind or broke my waters

Update 3:

Just got back from the hospital, had all the testing and lots of cheeky smiles from the nurses. Turns out he's just that good folks! The cup and a half full of liquid that had me worried and my bed soaked was all him and pregnancy hormones.

He's definitely more freaked than the doctors were and he has me on a strict on my side with plenty of support if we get intimate again. though the doctors say everything is fine and se% shouldn't be a problem for us with my condition.