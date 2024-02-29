Woman shocked when husband sneaks out at 5 am, 'What about our 5 MONTH OLD?!' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

At this point I’m livid because I had started calling his dad and brother because that’s how worried sick I was. Whether he was gambling, cheating, whatever the f he was doing, I don’t care.

I wanted to know he was safe. So I had to call him again and make sure he was on his way home since he didn’t think enough of me to CALL when he saw I was worried. He gets home and doesn’t even come acknowledge me, just lays back down on the couch acting like nothing happened.

I go in, and I asked him what made him think any of this was ok? He said why would he be on his phone if he was gambling. Oh ok so you didn’t look down at your phone not once? Right.