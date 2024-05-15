Woman shocked when husband issues ultimatum; 'Become a SAHM or we get divorced.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

If he’s issuing this kind of ultimatum it’s either because he doesn’t want to have to bother with the kids while you’re working or he doesn’t love you and just wants to control you.

Either way, saying he’s going to leave you because you want some fg independence is ridiculous. The decision is ultimately up to you, but do you really want to be married to this asshat if he’s going to leave you over this? He sounds like an asshole. Your mom too. Wtf.

quirkyyak writes:

I understand that the thought of giving up your independence is terrifying & I don't agree with your husband giving you an ultimatum - that wasn't fair. So at minimum, some counseling on how to better communicate with each other would be helpful.

May I also give you 2 additional things to think about? You have a 3 year old & 9 mth old twins & you've been on maternity leave for almost a year. I'm not sure you have any idea how very, very hard it is to work full-time and be a mother.