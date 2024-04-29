Woman shocked when husband has whole other wife and child; he says; 'You don't get it, my parents arranged this.' AITA? UPDATED

Since I originally posted, Jake and I have been talking and he let me know that he has broken things off with his other "wife", apparently it wasn't even a legal marriage thing.

He explained to me that when he was a child his parents and his "wife's" parents arranged for them to be married, this happened when he was 7 years old btw.

But it wasn't a legal wedding, just like a ceremonial thing that links his family with hers. He said that he never actually loved her, but was required to marry her or his father had to pay so much to his "wife's" family as like punishment I guess.

I felt really bad for him, I could tell he didn't want to be with her at all, and was only doing it so his family were okay.