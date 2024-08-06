Woman shocked when sister says; 'Admit it, you bought that house to BETRAY ME.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

The down payment was my wife’s college fund from years ago. Her parents put money in it but when she decided to go into a trade they kept the money and saved it specifically for the purpose of a down payment.

When we told them that the house was up for sale finally they offered the college fund they had kept for her. We work good paying jobs but were able to save so much because we didn’t have to pay 2 grand a month for housing.

We did skimp and save and we did damn well earn it. We lived below our means and spent years forgoing any kind of luxuries to afford something we wanted.