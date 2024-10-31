Woman SHOCKED when she takes DNA test; 'I'm 23% related to my husband.' UPDATED

I don’t even know how to explain how I feel. It’s just… overwhelming. I love him, of course, but this changes so much. We’ve already spoken to a genetic counselor, and we’re trying to move forward, but it’s like everything we thought we knew about our family has been flipped upside down.

I just feel kind of lost. Has anyone else here gone through something like this? I’d really appreciate hearing from anyone who has dealt with something similar… or even just your thoughts.

EDIT; this blew up much bigger than I intended. I'm going to speak to my husband about family therapy again and sit on this information. We have no interest in going public at this point.

Before we give you OP's update, let's take a look at some comments and responses from OP: