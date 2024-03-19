Woman shocked when BF drugs her on a road trip, he claims, 'It was the BEST decision for US.' AITA? CREEPY UPDATES.

You have to be quick and don’t let him suspect anything. The day of leaving, do not tell him. At all. If you can go see your friends, pretend doing that. If you can’t, wait till he is gone for a few hours.

Only take a little bag with you. With only your ID, phone and a few bucks, like if you were about to go with your friends or chill in a café. If your boyfriend know, then he will make things more difficult than they are.

He will try to convince you to stay, but he could be far more violent or drug you again and make you stay by force. And at that point it will be far more difficult.