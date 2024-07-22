Woman shocked when wife wants to become a full time housewife; 'This WASN'T our plan.' UPDATED 2X

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being a housewife, but to give up your long years of studying and hard work to stay home and cook is absurd. We’re already splitting the chores at home and we’ve just been on very equal footing since forever.

I just can’t seem to read her. Maybe being a doctor just isn’t for her? Or perhaps she got bored. I just don’t get it. I want her to do what makes her happy because I truly love her and she’s my entire world but is stopping everything and throwing away the chance of having one of the most respectable jobs on earth just to stay home and do chores really worth it?