Woman shouts at boyfriend for 'manspreading' in the car, 'chill, woman!' AITA?

"AITA for shouting at my boyfriend for 'manspreading' in the car?"

My (23f) boyfriend (23m) was visiting my family for new years, we had a nice time. I was staying with my family for a few more days, and he was going to see his family, as he doesn’t drive I drove him home.

Because we live within walking distance of each other and town I’ve never driven him anywhere before. I drive a smallish car with a stick, so when we got in in I politely asked him to keep out of the way of the stick so I could drive safely.

He’s not much taller than me and his seat was all the way back so there was more than enough room for his legs. 10 mins into the drive he spreads out and I struggled to change gears so I said “please move your legs," he did.