Woman shows upsetting footage of MIL to husband, 'Look what she did while babysitting for us.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

My partner was so angry when he heard about this. He says that they have gone mad and are making me into a monster that I am not.

I do not agree with these accusations, because as a people-pleaser I tried so hard to make them feel involved. My partner has put boundaries around his family in the past but I did not ask him to, he felt the need to do it.

We are planning to move halfway between both families, but only because we want to do some homesteading and the land happens to be in a different area.

My partner is not the scapegoat he simply has never gotten involved in his family drama and couldn't care less. He just does his own thing. A very chill guy.

Update 2: