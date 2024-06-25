AITA? Woman shuts down coworker's 'homeopathic' health tips,' 'Oregano?'

I'm on my lunch break now. My wife says I'm in the right (she actually thinks it's hilarious and laughed at my debacle for a good minute or two) but my dad (I ask him for a lot of work advice) says I should really keep my mouth shut on these things, and that being rude could come back to bite me in the butt. AITA? Should I have just swallowed what she said and never mentioned it again?