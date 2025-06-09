Woman shuts down sister's 'rainbow baby' obsession, 'I'm SO done.' AITA?

Now she’s telling our mom and my other siblings that I “lashed out” at her when she was just trying to be supportive. Mom called me and said I was too harsh and that I’m taking my pain out on my sister.

I feel like I’m losing my mind. I know she means well but I literally can’t stomach this “rainbow baby” crap right now. I feel like she’s making it about her and not hearing me at all. AITA for snapping at her? I feel bad but also so done with this.

