Woman shuts down sister's 'rainbow baby' obsession, 'I'm SO done.' AITA?

Me (f30) and my sister (f33) have always been pretty close but she’s obsessed with this whole “rainbow baby” narrative because she had a miscarriage years ago and then had her daughter and she’s always talking about how “everything happens for a reason” and “your rainbow is coming."
I had a miscarriage last month, 9 weeks along it was hell. I’m still in a fog about it. I told her I just needed some time and space but she’s been blowing up my phone with texts about “your rainbow is coming, don’t give up” and sending me pictures of babies in rainbow onesies.
It’s so tone deaf and honestly it makes me feel sick. I told her “can you please stop sending me this rainbow crap, I don’t want to hear it right now, it’s making me feel worse.” She acted all offended and said “I’m just trying to give you hope like people gave me.” I told her “I don’t want hope, I want you to f off with this for a minute."
Now she’s telling our mom and my other siblings that I “lashed out” at her when she was just trying to be supportive. Mom called me and said I was too harsh and that I’m taking my pain out on my sister.
I feel like I’m losing my mind. I know she means well but I literally can’t stomach this “rainbow baby” crap right now. I feel like she’s making it about her and not hearing me at all. AITA for snapping at her? I feel bad but also so done with this.
Throwthatfboatow said:
NTA, I had a miscarriage, and all I wanted to do was keep busy and not dwell on it. My mom is superstitious and was telling my aunt I probably miscarried because I drank too many cold things and ate watermelon. My aunt put her in her place telling her that's absolutely ridiculous and to stick to reality.
PonyGrl29 said:
NTA. What helped her is great. It’s not helping you and she needs to stop.
Intrepid_Parsley_655 said:
NTA - while sister has been through this and is trying to do what helped her, she is reacting poorly to your clear message to stop. She wasn’t TA for sending the messages in the first place, but immediately became one when you told her it bothered you and she doubled down.
glossygoddess_ said:
NTA. Your sister’s support is more about her own experience than your needs. You set a boundary, and she ignored it. She may mean well, but you’re allowed to protect your peace during your healing process.
No_Rent_5363 said:
NTA. Your sister needs to mind her business.
[deleted] said:
NTA. It’s not her place to give you hope when you you haven’t finished grieving yet. Super insensitive by your family