Woman is sick of hosting family holiday dinners for people who 'basically ignore me.' AITA? UPDATED.

(Oh, well) He says neither of his kids will step up and volunteer to host. Naturally, his first wife did all the family events, up until she got sick and passed away 7-8 years ago.

He says his kids are just used to their mom doing all the work. My argument is they will never step up if I keep doing it. They aren't kids! They are in their 50's with their own kids who are in their 20's.

I really don't want to keep putting myself in a position of doing all this work for people who basically ignore me the entire time they are there while they visit with their dad, eat the food I prepare (which has to be cooked the way they like it), swap stories and joke amongst themselves and leave. It's not just 1 or 2 hrs. It's usually 4+ hrs.