Woman calls SIL 'disgusting;' 'How DARE YOU insult my kids while you plan your wedding.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this woman is furious with her SIL, she asks the internet:
My brother recommended me this sub. I (22F) have been with my husband Dominic (24M) for 6 years and married for 8 months.
Some background info: He has an older sister Juliana (26F) who is very VERY opinionated. For example, she considers me “Fatty Patty” (her words) (I’m 5’7 and 130lbs).
She happily told me that when I was dress shopping. When my sister confronted her Juliana said it was just an opinion and to not take it personally. She also thinks my cat is ugly and so on.
Juliana is marrying her boyfriend of 3 years Jerry (42M). Jerry has three kids from his first marriage: 15F, 10M, and 5F. For some other context: Jerry is Caucasian and his ex wife is Filipino. We are also Caucasian.
Juliana came to my house uninvited the other day ago with her parents to discuss wedding plans. As she was going along, she casually says, “I don’t know how to tell Jerry I don’t want his daughters in my wedding.” I ask what she means.
She then tells me, “Usually mixed kids are beautiful but his youngest daughter is ugly. The oldest is too fat for the type of bridesmaid dress I want. His son is at least cute enough to have in the wedding.”
When I tell you I was shocked I WAS SHOCKED. I honestly seen red and said “They are kids for (f word) sakes. His kids clearly adore you and that’s what you say about them. You are a disgusting (b word)!”
Everyone was dead silent. Juliana then bursted into tears calling me a heartless fat (b word). Their parents followed her and left. Dominic asked what was wrong with me and how dare I disrespect his sister. I asked him if he heard what she said about the kids.
Dominic just shrugged it off and said “Well it’s not like she directly said it to the kids.” He has been giving me the silent treatment and says we’ll talk when I apologize.
I left to my brother’s house. Bro agreed with me but his friends said Dominic had a point. My SIL says I’m not wrong but I shouldn’t have stooped to Juliana’s level. AITA?
nafaet writes:
NTA, the fiance and ex-wife need to know, and lemme tell you. She will eventually say this to the kids face. I'm biracial, my parents have remarried and i have heard comments (into my adult hood) about how I look because I am biracial. It's not cool. You can be a real force to help protect these kids from having someone berate them.
I would also remind you "a good man who does nothing isn't a good man." Your brother heard, probably racist remarks about kids then told you to calm down. I would also consider how the girls look (more like mom?) than the son (more like dad?) because that's info that lets you know how racist this gets. Either way she fetishizes biracial people and well that's racist enough.
I know that mama will get mad, but please know you shouldn't be with a man who tells you to give in to bullies and lets you get berated. And by your comments he's letting your sister bully you MORE now that you've tied the knot. If this stays on trend do you really want that life?
familydogwine writes:
NTA No apology. That is not opinionated it is rude and insecure. Only someone with low self-esteem feels the need to criticize and put other people down.
The fact her family excuses her nasty behavior by claiming it is just her opinion is the problem. You need to tell your husband that you will not allow his sister to call you fat or any insult anymore and if she can't say something nice then she can keep her mouth shut or don't come around.
If your husband truly sees nothing wrong with his sister's nasty behavior towards you or her cruelty towards what will be her step-children then you should ask yourself some very hard questions.
I really really hope her fiance finds out what kind of person she really is before they marry for the sake of his children and what she really thinks of his daughters. BTW 5'7 and 130LBS is NOT fat, chubby or any variation of.
navybuff writes:
NTA. To be clear, if my gf told me she had said this I would be proud of her. Proud! Saying mean things isn't nice, generally.
But getting mad enough to say what you did because someone is saying horrible, unwarranted, painfully-vain, heartless things about people who aren't even around shows you have empathy and courage and loyalty to kindness itself.
He wants you to be nicer to her because that's his sister. You want her to be nicer to those kids because they are living beings - living being she is deciding to be the caretaker of, nonetheless! Not all motivations are equal. Yours is admirable. Yours trumps his.
It's good to be nice in general, but when faced with truly cruel, selfish persons we need our knights, like you, to defend us.
alissaming writes:
NTA. But you have a husband problem. He has no problem with his evil sister who is bullying you. Now you're an adult and can take care of yourself (though it really shouldn't be your job to get any of his family in line), but she just moved on to bullying children.
And while he's right, she didn't say it to their faces, it won't be long before she does. If if she never does, trust me, kids notice stuff like that. You should seriously consider leaving if this is how your husband feels though.
Unless he wakes up soon, he will never back you up, and I don't think you want to live the rest of your life like this. Also, warn Jerry. No, seriously, warn him. He needs to go into this marriage with his eyes open, if he continues on the path after you tell him at all.
Thinking now i think Dominic faked it until he made it. When I met him he was SO humble and used to even defend me from his sister. I feel once we got married he lost his spine and backbone. Juliana’s behavior of me has actually increased since we got married.
I definitely do fear this because I’ve seen my husband punch walls out of anger over little things. My husband is 6’4 and over 200lbs. My brother says I can stay with him and his wife.
I personally don’t want to for too long because my SIL is due in a few weeks. I feel weak for having to reach out to my parents but I just don’t know what to do. I definitely want to leave him but I just don’t know where to go.
I want to say thank you to everyone who commented on my post. It helped me so much more than I could ever imagine. I wish I can give you all a virtual hug!!
I wanna keep this short and simple on the current shitstorm that’s happening. I seen on Facebook that Dominic was out of town so I immediately went home. Guess what?
He fg changed the locks on me. Thanks to our 6 years I know that Dominic has a habit of not checking the windows and doors at night. Thank god the garage door was unlocked. I honestly didn’t even want my stuff anymore.
I just grabbed my clothes and shoes. If anyone is wondering I, of course, grabbed my chonky boy (his name is Sleepy if anyone is curious). As you can guess it doesn’t look like he’s been fed since I left.
I took my stuff to my brother’s and decided to bring Sleepy along with me on the drive to Jerry’s parent’s cafe. Half way through I started breaking down and stopped at a McDonald’s.
Sleepy, being the amazing boy he is, helped me calm down. I decided to group text Dominic and my in laws. I let Dominic know we are over, I told Juliana she’s a terrible insecure person, and told my in laws shame on them for enabling this behavior.
Not even a minute later and my phone started blowing up with calls and texts.
After 30 mins I finally got the proof that I needed. My mil texted to the group chat (HER EXACT WORDS!): “What is wrong with you? Are you really still mad at what Juliana said about the kids? Get over it.
It’s not like she said that about you. This is her wedding not yours! Please get therapy before you apologize to us.” I put my phone on silent and continued driving to the cafe.
To my luck Jerry was outside cleaning tables. I asked him to talk and he said, “do you want me to take you to the hospital?” When I asked him what he meant he said Juliana called him saying I was having a psychotic breakdown and to be careful. I decided to show him the post and thread first.
He looked really confused until I showed him what my mil texted. I never seen such a pale person. He thanked me for showing him and went inside. After that I turned my phone completely off.
I went back to my brother’s and I just crumbled on the couch. 6 years of my life gone to a fraud and his crazy family. I wanted to unalive myself honestly. My SIL made me breakfast and we watched movies together.
About an hour ago we heard pounding at the door. It was Dominic and his family screaming at me to come out. My SIL immediately called the police. Worst part of it all was Dominic took Sleepy.
He brought the legal work showing that Sleepy is his. After the police escorted them away I turned my phone on. Juliana is blasting me all over social media saying I ruined her life. Jerry broke up with her (THANK GOD). According to Juliana his oldest daughter is “making lies” that she said rude things to her.
The best part? According to Juliana his “pyscho” ex showed up to her house wanting to “talk.” My dms are full of nasty messages from their extended family and friends.
The only good thing I seen was a dm from both Jerry’s oldest daughter and her mother thanking me. I feel like complete garbage and just want to end things. I hope things get better. Again thank you everyone.
Again thank you all for the support! For the sake of my mental health I will be deleting my social media apps (not accounts just the app) that includes Reddit. I promise you all I will return when I feel much better.
I will be moving in with my parents in August. I’m taking everyone’s advice on my original post of helping my bro and sil out when they have their son. My nephew will be here on June 10. I plan to help them out as a thanks for helping me. My bro says I don’t have to but I will be.
My sister and dad are getting the remainder of my things this Thursday. They will also be keeping an eye on Sleepy and if they see anything wrong they will take pictures.
Juliana and the family are still bashing me on social media. If anyone has seen my comments on my last post Jerry is a lawyer so guess who will be helping me out ?
Overall I will be attending therapy and I will be back again whether that’s in a month, 6 months, or even a year. Thank you everyone! Stay safe and healthy! Virtual hugs and kisses for everyone