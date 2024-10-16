Woman tells sister; 'You CAN'T secretly see my daughter behind my husband's back.' AITA?

"AITA for not letting my sister secretly see my daughter behind my husband's back?"

I don't have the best relationship with my husband right now because he didn't want children and I refused to have an abortion when it came down to it. Our daughter is turning 3 soon and despite the issues we have, he's good to her and that's the only thing that matters to me.

2 months ago my sister confronted him over how he treats me in front of his family. I didn't ask her to, in fact I specifically told her it was a very bad idea but she did it anyway.

During her confrontation she told him that I was only staying with him for money which has impacted my relationship with my in-laws. They were originally supportive and on my side but now they're not which has made things worse between my husband and I.