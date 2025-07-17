Woman gives sister ultimatum: 'if you want to live with me, live in the mobile home outside and pay rent.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister if she wants to live with me she has to live in the mobile home outside and pay rent?"

I apologize if this is all over the place. My husband and I(36) have 4 kids 14, 11,11, 5. They all have their own rooms. We also have a guest room in my attic. I am in no way rich, my father left me his property, and home when he passed.

My younger sister struggled with addiction and did my father their wrong, many many times. She did all of us wrong, so she unfortunately didn’t inherit nothing from him. She still is not the most responsible but I love her to death.

She currently got herself in a funk, and she asked me if her and her 2 children could live with me for awhile. I discussed with my husband because we have a two bedroom mobile home on our property we don’t use at all that we have considered renting out in the past.