Woman gives sister ultimatum: 'if you want to live with me, live in the mobile home outside and pay rent.' AITA?

I apologize if this is all over the place. My husband and I(36) have 4 kids 14, 11,11, 5. They all have their own rooms. We also have a guest room in my attic. I am in no way rich, my father left me his property, and home when he passed.
My younger sister struggled with addiction and did my father their wrong, many many times. She did all of us wrong, so she unfortunately didn’t inherit nothing from him. She still is not the most responsible but I love her to death.
She currently got herself in a funk, and she asked me if her and her 2 children could live with me for awhile. I discussed with my husband because we have a two bedroom mobile home on our property we don’t use at all that we have considered renting out in the past.
When we decided yes she could, and that she could live out there and she has to pay rent. She got mad and said I could make my twins share a room, so hers could inside and she could take the guest room.
I told her absolutely not rearranging my home for her convenience and that her kids would be sharing a room anywhere they stayed. She got upset and said I had more then enough room and I was being selfish. We also then got into an argument because I said she needed to pay rent, she said I was being greedy.
I own the home and I’m doing well for myself. We are only asking her for $200 a month to go towards bills. I explained her that’s the cheapest she’s ever going to see rent, but she said it’s different we’re family and it was unnecessary.
Basically we were arguing for days about it and then finally I said if you don’t like it find somewhere else to live. I’m doing you a solid. Well she ended up agreeing to the deal, moved in two days ago and hasn’t spoken to me since.
She made a comment to her oldest daughter in front of me yesterday while we were both in the driveway how “auntie ___ is selfish and that’s why they can’t sleep in the Main house.” AITA?
Brother-Cane said:
NTA. Beggars can't be choosers. If she has issues, she needs to get gone.
OddGuarantee4061 said:
NTA. But your sister is. $200 a month probably won’t cover the added cost to your family. You are very kind!
cassowary32 said:
NTA. Like others have said, I hope you have a lease signed with all the relevant terms. Evicting her out of the mobile home would be much easier than getting her out of your house when things invariably go bad. She’ll have a harder time abandoning her kids with you if they have their own place.
Forsaken-Routine-466 said:
NTA...I hope you have a rental agreement in writing. Or something via text. I suspect she was looking for free child care, groceries, and maid service. If she lives in her own home, she is responsible for all the above.
sabek said:
NTA, and don't put yourself in this bind. If you let her move in there will be more confrontations, rent will stop if she even starts, and then you will eventually have to evict her and hope she doesn't trash the place. It's a bad situation to put yourself in.
DubsAnd49ers said:
NTA, the $200 is basically utilities. They kids will be showing up for meals and in and out your house all damn day too. Not to mention if she is still abusing substance she will assume you will watch them. Please draw up a 6 month lease!!!!
Establish strong boundaries concerning your home and the mobile home !!! For example call before coming over. Rent is due on the First. No overnight guest more than 3 days a week etc. establish quiet hours too!
madpeachiepie said:
NTA. Throw her out.