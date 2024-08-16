Woman skips friend's wedding over family emergency, 'I don't have the capacity to respond with any grace.' AITA?

I called her as soon as I could to let her know as gently as possible, and to assure her I would do everything I could to make it but just had to let her know that there is a chance I can't make it because my family member is currently in hospital and I wanted to give her time to have a back up plan, and she just hung up the phone.

Today she messaged me. She hasn't asked if I'm ok and she's effectively uninvited me from the wedding as she says she can't deal with the uncertainty. She used the opportunity to tell me that it was my fault that she reacted as she did and went on to say we needed space from each other. She then wanted to know if I'm still planning to come to her after-party which is a few days later.