Woman sleeps 12+ hours a day, leaves boyfriend with all household chores; AITA?

Dividing up the labor of household chores is one of the least romantic parts of sharing a home with your significant other, but unfortunately it's a key part of maintaining domestic bliss...

What happens when your partner is either clinically exhausted from work or pretending to sleep to avoid their share of the chore chart? So, when a conflicted boyfriend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his girlfriend's sleeping habits, people were ready to help him clear his conscience.

AITA for being mad my (26M) gf (27F) sleeps out of doing housework?

We both work. I leave at 630 she leaves at 730. We get home an hour difference as well. Usually we both need naps after work. This last few days though she’ll take a “nap” that’s basically the entire night into next morning. She’ll get home around 6, says she needs a nap, then I don’t hear from her again until the next morning.