Woman snaps at 85-year-old mother, 'she asked when I would FINALLY kick my daughter out.' AITA?

In your case, your mom likely isn't going to come to that conclusion. Moving forward I would just tell her that your daughter's living situation is not a topic of discussion bluntly and move on. Or change the subject without responding. Your mom is old, and in assisted living, you don't have much time left.

It's up to you to decide how you want that time to be spent. That's what I told my Mom. I love you ma, and I want the time we share together to be meaningful and loving, can we please avoid topics we cannot discuss civilly? I'm not changing my mind on this and I appreciate the concern but I have this handled.

OhmsWay-71 said: