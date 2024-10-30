Woman SNAPS at boyfriend about money; he says; 'I promise I don't resent you.' AITA?

Which is why snapping at him about something he can't afford to fix, that you rely on, but aren't stepping up immediately to pay for is A-holery. Does he resent you for making more? Probably.

But honestly, and I may be extremely biased here for... reasons, it sounds more like you have the money for a car while he has the bills for a car, and that's not fair. Now, is he entitled to your money for his car? No, not if you don't need it. But you're complaining about feeling unsafe in the car. What happens when the car IS actually unsafe and you can't use it?